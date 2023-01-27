Equatorial Guinea sets out Zafiro, gas hub plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Africa / E&P

Equatorial Guinea sets out Zafiro, gas hub plans

"Production is not at the level we would like. We intend to own the asset and we need a new plan of development, which will take different things into consideration," he said. Many wells need to undergo workovers, he said, in order to make it fit for the long term.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
27/01/2023, 3:22 pm
© Edward Reed/DCT MediaMen in suits sit at table gesturing
Equatorial Guinea has plans to overhaul it Zafiro field and expects new gas developments coming shortly – but sees access to capital as a continued challenge.

Equatorial Guinea has plans to overhaul it Zafiro field and expects new gas developments coming shortly – but sees access to capital as a continued challenge.

ExxonMobil is coming towards the end of its licence at Zafiro, which ran into technical challenges recently. Production is ongoing, via the Serpentina and Jade facilities, even while the floating production unit (FPU) is offline.

Production reached 12,000 barrels per day at the field last week, Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima said at an event hosted by the African Energy Chamber (AEC).

The plan to restore production involves reconnecting wells in February. Then output will gradually increase.

Man talks at podium, in front of blue backdrop with logoes © Edward Reed/DCT Media
Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima

“Production is not at the level we would like. We intend to own the asset and we need a new plan of development, which will take different things into consideration,” he said. Many wells need to undergo workovers, he said, in order to make it fit for the long term.

“We may need a new FPSO, we may need a new platform, but we also need to know how much funding we will require. We are talking with different operators and they are helping us make that decision. The key thing will be to have the right operator to work with us,” the minister said.

Obiang Lima went on to say there would be good news soon on Equatorial Guinea’s plans for a gas mega hub.

“We have two additional fields and we will have a deal very soon with Marathon Oil and Chevron to process more gas and export more LNG,” he said. “Our objective is gas,” he continued.

Financing plans

Talking alongside the minister from Equatorial Guinea was Afreximbank head of client relations Rene Awambeng.

The latter noted the importance of finding capital for new projects in Africa – and the role of Afreximbank in shoring these plans up.

The bank is the single largest source of financing for oil and gas in Africa, Awambeng said, and is in the process of setting up a new fund.

“We must finance the transition we believe in,” he said. The bank is partnering with African Petroleum Producers’ Organization (APPO) “to set up a new bank called the Africa Energy Bank, which we expect to launch this year”.

Afreximbank aims to mobilise funding for investment, he said. “We expect to capitalise this bank with $2 billion at its inception so we can deliver on the mandate to continue to support energy,” Awambeng said.

The official went on to voice support for the Pan African Payment System, which aims to allow African entities pay for goods and services in local currencies. Awambeng said this would mean a Ghanaian could acquire Nigerian goods with payments in the Ghanaian currency, “instead of passing through the US dollar system”.

