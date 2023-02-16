Energean talks CCS in Egypt with Shell’s Idku plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Africa / LNG

Energean talks CCS in Egypt with Shell’s Idku plant

The company went on to say there may be opportunities in future to take emissions from other sources, such as fertiliser producers.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
16/02/2023, 2:25 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Shell logo against cloudy sky
Shell

Shell Egypt has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Energean on carbon capture and storage (CCS) for its Idku liquefaction project.

The companies will study the potential to capture carbon from the LNG plant and store it in a depleted reservoir in the Abu Qir concession. Energean operates the latter.

Energean country manager Nicolas Kacharov said CCS in Egypt “can only be developed in long term partnerships with industries willing to ‘green’ their products. We are excited to work with Shell as such a credible and committed partner. ”

Energean said it would build on its experience in designing a CCS project with storage in a depleted reservoir, citing parallels with its Prinos plan in Greece. Prinos is due to start up in 2025. It involves the use of a saline aquifer.

The company went on to say there may be opportunities in future to take emissions from other sources, such as fertiliser producers.

Abu Qir is in the shallow waters in the West Nile Delta. The licence has three fields and six platforms, with supporting pipeline infrastructure.

Energean sounded positive about Egypt’s CCS potential. The country has well understood and depleted gas fields, infrastructure and experience and also demand for decarbonised products.

Wider plans

Shell, in its LNG outlook, noted the demand to decarbonise the feedstock, including through carbon capture. It noted six LNG projects set out plans to move into CCS in 2022.

Shell has two trains at Idku, under Egyptian LNG (ELNG). Each train has 3.6mn tpy of capacity.

The company struck a deal with a Bechtel-led group in September 2022 to examine a unified power system. This would cover Idku and the onshore processing plants for the West Delta Deep Marine (WDDM) gas fields. At this week’s Egypt Petroleum Show, the companies announced they were moving forwards with the plan.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts