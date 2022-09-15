Petrofac wins contract extension for Serica’s BKR fields

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac wins contract extension for Serica’s BKR fields

Petrofac (LON:PFC) has secured a three-year contract extension with Serica Energy, covering maintenance services at its northern North Sea assets.
By Andrew Dykes
15/09/2022, 10:55 am Updated: 15/09/2022, 2:51 pm
© Supplied by Serica EnergySerica Energy gas
The Bruce production hub

The contract will see the London-listed oilfield services group continue to provide maintenance execution, consultancy and metering services to Serica’s Bruce platform complex, which processes production from its Bruce, Keith and Rhum assets – also known as BKR.

Serica is owner and operator of the Bruce (98%), Keith (100%) and Rhum (50%) assets which consist of over 25 wells, three bridge-linked platforms and extensive subsea pipelines and infrastructure that tie-in Rhum, Keith and the Western Area of Bruce to the Bruce facilities.

First begun in 2018, Petrofac’s contract was expanded in 2019 to include metering engineering services using dedicated onshore and offshore personnel.

The value of the extended contract was not disclosed.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer for Petrofac’s asset solutions division said: “For more than four years, our team has been supporting Serica Energy to enhance production and extend the field life of its assets in the UKCS through safe and cost-effective maintenance services.

“We look forward to further strengthening our partnership with Serica Energy by building on this approach, and adding additional value through the delivery of predictable, efficient operations.”

In its most recent results, the service provider said it expected a “multi-year upcycle” ahead for the oil and gas industry, and a wave of “significant new orders” for its engineering and construction (E&C) unit on the back of work in the UAE and offshore wind.

Intervention work at the Bruce field recently saw Serica more than quadruple production from the 24-year-old M1 well, with production rates boosted from 400 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) to over 1,800 boepd in July 2022.

Meanwhile, the company is currently undertaking drilling at its nearby North Eigg prospect at in blocks Blocks 3/24c and 3/29c in the Northern North Sea.

Serica operates the exploration well with a 100% interest, and is targeting upper jurassic turbidite sands similar to those encountered in the nearby Rhum field.

If successful, it is anticipated that the reservoir will be gas filled, with initial estimates suggesting it could hold prospective resources of 60 million barrels of oil equivalent.

However an equipment failure this week will push back completion of drilling, with results now expected to be available in December, rather than mid-October as originally planned.

