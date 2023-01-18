Petrofac workers on BP assets resume strikes after talks break down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Petrofac workers on BP assets resume strikes after talks break down

Petrofac (LON: PFC) employees on a host of BP (LON: BP) North Sea assets downed tools this morning after negotiations stalled.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
18/01/2023, 2:08 pm Updated: 18/01/2023, 2:14 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by SubmittedPetrofac BP assets strikes
BP's Glen Lyon Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel. North Sea.

Petrofac (LON: PFC) employees on a host of BP (LON: BP) North Sea assets downed tools this morning after negotiations stalled.

At 6am, around 80 offshore oil and gas workers, represented by Unite, began a 48-hour strike as part of dispute over shift patters.

It follows no breakthrough in negotiations between Petrofac and trade union representatives.

Petrofac trimming losses

Unite has accused the contractor of failing to “present an acceptable offer”, which could have averted industrial action.

The current round of strikes, following on from action taken at the end last month, will wrap up at 5.59am on Friday.

Petrofac has been contacted for comment.

Loathed shift patterns

Among the BP installations impacted by the strikes are Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, and ETAP, as well as the Glen Lyon floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

An industrial action ballot previously returned a result of 98.3% in favour of industrial action.

The dispute centres on the shift patterns, with workers currently employed on a three on/three off rotation.

strikes BP Repsol Sinopec © Supplied by Primat Recruitment
The Clair Ridge platform, west of Shetland.

Since its introduction, many workers have expressed their hatred for the arrangement, and there have been frequent calls recently for a return to two on/two off.

Scrapping the current rotation has even been mooted as a way for the industry to attract more staff and address its skills shortage.

Repsol deal a ‘benchmark’

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “Unite fully supports our members at BP Petrofac installations taking 48-hour strike action.

OEUK security © Supplied by BP
A worker looks out at BP’s ETAP platform in the North Sea

“Only last week in a separate dispute workers at Petrofac Repsol secured a deal which could be worth up to 20.2 per cent and other improvements to working conditions.

“This is a benchmark our BP Petrofac workers are rightly looking at, and we will continue to support them in the fight for good jobs, pay and conditions in the offshore sector.”

Just last week, Unite confirmed over 200 members – employed by Petrofac on Repsol Sinopec assets – had accepted an improved wage offer worth up to 20.2 per cent.

That is the cash equivalent of up to £18,000 – the agreement also contained “enhancements to allowances”.

‘Could have been averted’

Unite industrial officer John Boland, on behalf of the Petrofac workforce across the various BP installations added: “The 48-hour strike action could have been averted if the company made a reasonable and acceptable offer to our members.

John Boland

“This didn’t happen, and the strike action taking place is a failure by BP Petrofac management who seem relaxed about dragging this dispute on rather than fixing it. Unite stands ready to negotiate with Petrofac but only if they work to resolve the outstanding issues over working rotas and pay, which is at the heart of this dispute.”

A BP Spokesman said: “While supplier personnel working on BP’s North Sea installations generally have to align with BP’s own three weeks offshore working pattern, it has always been and remains for the relevant employing company to determine how best to manage their own workforce, including working arrangements outside of those offshore periods.

“BP remains committed to working constructively across the basin, including through dialogue with our key suppliers, to ensure the North Sea remains an attractive place to work and invest. With regards the planned industrial action, our focus remains on the safety of our workforce and operations offshore.”

