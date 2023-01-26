Serica backers readying for crucial vote on Tailwind acquisition plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica backers readying for crucial vote on Tailwind acquisition plans

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
26/01/2023, 1:00 pm Updated: 26/01/2023, 1:50 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Serica EnergySerica vote Tailwind acquisition

Investors in Serica Energy are preparing to head to the metaphorical ballot box to vote on the company’s planned acquisition of Tailwind Energy.

Should shareholders sign off on the £367 million takeover of the North Sea rival, it would catapult Serica (LON: SQZ) into the top 10 club of producers in the basin.

But there is disquiet in the ranks, with one minor backer recently issuing a scathing open letter to the company’s chairman, in which he called the move “completely irredeemable”.

Details of the deal

Just before the end of last year, Serica unveiled plans to acquire Tailwind, backed by commodities and energy group Mercuria.

As per the terms of the deal, expected to clear in March, Serica will give a cash payment of £58.7m.

On top of that the London-listed company will 111m new ordinary shares, representing up to 29.8% of its issued capital – shareholders will vote on that on Friday.

Triton FPSO Serica © Tailwind Energy
The majority of Tailwind’s fields are tied-back to the Dana Petroleum-operated Triton FPSO

All in all, based on Serica’s share price in December, that takes the total consideration of the deal to £367m.

But there are claims the true cost of incorporating Tailwind is far higher, maybe even £644m, due to the transfer of £277m of debt.

Moreover, Mercuria, Tailwind’s largest shareholder, will become a “strategic investor” in Serica, a point of contention for some existing shareholders.

A buoyant board

On announcing the deal, Serica chief executive Mitch Flegg, who will keep his position, said the company will be acquiring “fully developed 2P reserves” of 42 million barrels of oil equivalent, to create a combined portfolio of 104m boe.

He added: “I am excited by the announcement of this transaction and by the possibilities it brings for Serica in terms of a new phase of growth. The transaction achieves our strategic objective of materially increasing the scale and diversity of our UKCS portfolio of assets.

Serica kistos
Serica Energy CEO Mitch Flegg.<br />Picture by KENNY ELRICK 15/01/2019

“The Tailwind portfolio also brings multiple organic investment opportunities for further material near-term growth in reserves and production. Following this Transaction, Serica will retain its competitive strengths of a strong balance sheet, positive cash flow and low decommissioning cost obligations.”

Alongside Mr Flegg, Tony Craven-Walker will stay on as chairman of Serica, while Tailwind CEO Steve Edwards will join the senior management.

All current Tailwind employees will be offered positions in the enlarged group.

Not everyone’s on board

But the optimism expressed by Serica’s top brass about the deal isn’t shared by all of the company’s shareholders.

In an extraordinary letter, Jeremy Raper of Raper Capital, which holds about 0.5% of the operator, said he “cannot recall a transaction so completely irredeemable” or one “so totally at odds with the wishes of its shareholders”.

Serica Tailwind unmitigated disgust © Supplied by Raper Capital/Serica
Jeremy Raper, of Raper Capital, pulled no punches in his letter to Serica chairman Antony Craven-Walker.

He claims the acquisition will “destroy hundreds of millions of pounds of shareholder value at a stroke, and irrevocably deliver this value into the hands of Mercuria”.

As well as becoming a strategic investor, the Swiss firm will have the chance to nominate two new non-executive directors to Serica’s board.

Mr Raper, a Harvard University graduate, says the deal will surrender “de facto control” of the company, adding: “This transaction immediately and irrevocably destroys at least 300mm GBP of extant shareholder value. It is as if management, in possession of a pan and desiring an omelet, proceeded to exchange a Rolex for a carton of eggs, only to then claim, ‘Well, we did need the eggs.’”

 

