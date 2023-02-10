‘Our sector is suffering’: OEUK boss reflects on first weeks in post

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

‘Our sector is suffering’: OEUK boss reflects on first weeks in post

By Andrew Dykes
10/02/2023, 3:11 pm
© Supplied by OEUKOEUK chief executive Davd Whitehouse at ShareFair 2023.
OEUK chief executive Davd Whitehouse at ShareFair 2023.

The new head of Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) says that despite record-breaking profits, Britain’s energy sector is struggling in the face of increasing taxes and a supply chain crunch.

In a blog post reflecting on his first 40 days in office, OEUK chief executive David Whitehouse echoed cautions from the wider industry that increased taxes and an unpredictable fiscal regime risked driving away investment in the supply chain and energy transition.

A former boss of CNR International, Mr Whitehouse took on the role leading the offshore trade body in January, succeeding Deirdre Michie who stepped down last year after almost a decade in charge.

Assuming the position against the backdrop of “a potential recession, energy security pressures, a major conflict in Ukraine and, sometime soon, a general election where energy and the cost of living will be top of the political agenda” he acknowledged it was “a busy time to take the helm.”

In light of bumper profits posted by the likes of Shell, BP and Equinor in recent weeks, both Labour and the Liberal Democrats have called for a “proper windfall tax” to be imposed on the oil and gas sector to help struggling households.

Yet Mr Whitehouse said the majority of earnings were not being made from UK production and that a lack of investor confidence would hinder further investment.

“Despite the headlines of major operators recording record global profits, it is clear that our sector in the UK is suffering. The profits that are hitting the headlines are not being made in the UK,” he said.

“We had a slow-down in activity due to COVID and have now been hit by tax changes that undermine investor confidence at a critical point for the sector. Without continuing to attract investment, our supply chain will contract, and operators will move capital and expertise elsewhere.”

It comes as EnQuest said the North Sea is no longer its growth area, while Harbour Energy has blamed the windfall tax for Aberdeen job cuts.

“Under these circumstances, it’s hard to envisage a successful transition. We need to fix that,” he continued.

The blog follows a report by the trade body which found that many supply chain companies are “in crisis” as inflation erodes margins.

This week, drilling contractors joined the call urging politicians to main support for the region lest it lose its fleet of drilling rigs for good.

Outlining four immediate priorities for the organisation, Mr Whitehouse said he would seek to align with governments “urgently” to deliver an environment that allows continued investment; deliver on plans to decarbonise production; use the supply chain to seize transition opportunities; and inspire people to keep driving the sector forward.

Risk of ‘imported’ transition

He also warned that without the right support the UK would “import the energy transition” rather than meet it with a home-grown workforce and supply chain.

“In this scenario, many thousands of new jobs and the value add for the UK will be a missed opportunity,” he noted.

However, he pointed to the opportunities presented by the sector’s target to achieve more than 50% local content in new energy projects and decommissioning, and the organisation’s recent ShareFair event.

The latter saw representatives from operators including BP, Equinor, Ocean Winds and Spirit Energy highlight the potential from their upcoming projects, spanning both oil and gas and renewables.

