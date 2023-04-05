Sparrows workers kick off first 48-hour strike action

An error occurred. Please try again.

Workers for Sparrows Group have begun the first in a series of two-day industrial actions across dozens of North Sea assets, in an ongoing dispute over cuts to pay and conditions.

Unite members working for Sparrows Offshore Services downed tools as of 0630 on Wednesday 5 April in the first of a raft of strike actions set to hit dozens of platforms in the coming weeks.

Unite said around 150 of its members are set to take part, with strikes set to run near-weekly until early June, including on 19 April, 26 April, 10, 15, 17 and 31 May, and 5, 7 June.

They include offshore crane operatives, crane maintainers, lifting personnel and deck crew who work as part of Sparrows’ ‘Flying Squad’ providing maintenance support across all installations, with no set platform.

Installations operated by the likes of Shell, Harbour Energy, and Apache are set to be affected, with the full list including AP1, Auk, Brae, Alpha, Brent Charlie, Bruce, Cleeton, Claymore, Clyde, CPC1, Eider Alpha, Gannet Harding, Heather, Ineos Unity, Jade, Judy, Lomond, Magnus, North Cormorant, North Everest, Ravenspurn North, Tern Alpha and Thistle Alpha.

Sparrows offices at Seton House in Bridge of Don are also set to be affected.

In a ballot cast earlier this year more than 95% per cent of members voted to pursue strike action, based on a 75% turnout.

Amongst their contentions, union organisers said members were seeking the immediate reversal of “savage cuts to terms and conditions” allegedly imposed by their employer.

In a statement on Monday, Sparrows said it was “disappointed” it had been unable to reach an agreement.

“While it is correct that an element of the terms and conditions that was reduced during the last downturn hasn’t been returned since 2016, we have increased other existing elements to outweigh that reduction and are in line with industry standards, and we propose to continue with that alignment,” the company said.

“We are working with our clients on contingency planning for periods of industrial action, to deliver our operational services and ensure the ongoing safety of personnel and operations.

“We remain committed to engaging with the union officials and employee representatives to bring this dispute to an end.”

Separate strike action by around 50 Sparrows staff due to take place on BP assets last week was called off last week after a deal was reached which secured a revision to terms and conditions.