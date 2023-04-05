Sparrows workers kick off first 48-hour strike action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Sparrows workers kick off first 48-hour strike action

By Andrew Dykes
05/04/2023, 6:45 am
© SparrowsA Sparrows lifting operation
A Sparrows lifting operation

Workers for Sparrows Group have begun the first in a series of two-day industrial actions across dozens of North Sea assets, in an ongoing dispute over cuts to pay and conditions.

Unite members working for Sparrows Offshore Services downed tools as of 0630 on Wednesday 5 April in the first of a raft of strike actions set to hit dozens of platforms in the coming weeks.

Unite said around 150 of its members are set to take part, with strikes set to run near-weekly until early June, including on 19 April, 26 April, 10, 15, 17 and 31 May, and 5, 7 June.

They include offshore crane operatives, crane maintainers, lifting personnel and deck crew who work as part of Sparrows’ ‘Flying Squad’ providing maintenance support across all installations, with no set platform.

Installations operated by the likes of Shell, Harbour Energy, and Apache are set to be affected, with the full list including AP1, Auk, Brae, Alpha, Brent Charlie, Bruce, Cleeton, Claymore, Clyde, CPC1, Eider Alpha, Gannet Harding, Heather, Ineos Unity, Jade, Judy, Lomond, Magnus, North Cormorant, North Everest, Ravenspurn North, Tern Alpha and Thistle Alpha.

Sparrows offices at Seton House in Bridge of Don are also set to be affected.

In a ballot cast earlier this year more than 95% per cent of members voted to pursue strike action, based on a 75% turnout.

Amongst their contentions, union organisers said members were seeking the immediate reversal of “savage cuts to terms and conditions” allegedly imposed by their employer.

In a statement on Monday, Sparrows said it was “disappointed” it had been unable to reach an agreement.

“While it is correct that an element of the terms and conditions that was reduced during the last downturn hasn’t been returned since 2016, we have increased other existing elements to outweigh that reduction and are in line with industry standards, and we propose to continue with that alignment,” the company said.

“We are working with our clients on contingency planning for periods of industrial action, to deliver our operational services and ensure the ongoing safety of personnel and operations.

“We remain committed to engaging with the union officials and employee representatives to bring this dispute to an end.”

Separate strike action by around 50 Sparrows staff due to take place on BP assets last week was called off last week after a deal was reached which secured a revision to terms and conditions.

