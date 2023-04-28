Success at Benriach would ‘partially de-risk’ nearby West of Shetland prospects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / West of Shetland

Success at Benriach would ‘partially de-risk’ nearby West of Shetland prospects

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
28/04/2023, 2:00 pm Updated: 28/04/2023, 2:00 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
Benriach TotalEnergies
The Transocean Barents spudded Benriach in March.

TotalEnergies (PARIS: TTE) could be in line for a “significant boost” if a discovery is made at a key West of Shetland prospect.

Analysts have given their thoughts on the keenly anticipated Benriach play, which was spudded by the French supermajor last month.

Previously hailed as a UK North Sea “well to watch”, the West of Shetland prospect is estimated to hold mid-case resources of 638 billion cubic feet of gas.

Drilling at Benriach got underway in March using the Transocean Barents rig, and is expected to wrap up between July and September.

It is hoped the play will open up follow-on prospects in the Laggan-Tormore region, similar to Deltic Energy’s Pensacola prospect in the Southern North Sea.

Southern North Sea Pensacola © Supplied by Noble
The Noble Resilient jackup rig used to drill the Pensacola find.

Dave Moseley, vice president of North Sea research at Welligence, said: “Benriach is a follow-on prospect in the same play as the 2018 Glendronach discovery, targeting the Lower Cretaceous Royal Sovereign Formation, and a discovery would see additional prospects in the same play partially de-risked. At 638 bcf (P50), success case volumes are large and it has the potential to extend the productive life of the Laggan-Tormore infrastructure well into the 2030s.

“Such a discovery would be a significant boost for operator TotalEnergies, which has been seeking additional gas for the infrastructure following the discovery of an oil rim in Tormore. For partners Kistos and Rockrose, a discovery at Benriach in line with pre-drill estimates would provide a material uplift to volumes in their gas focussed portfolios.”

Among the prospects that would benefit from success at Benriach are Cardhu and Craigellachie, according to Wood Mackenzie.

West of Shetland Decommissioning © Steven Donaldson.
The northern lights spotted over BP’s Glen Lyon FPSO in the West of Shetland in 2018.

It added: “A further well to watch in the coming months will be BP’s Ben Lawers exploration well, currently being drilled to the south of the Fionaven field. Success here could open up further opportunities in the area for BP.

“There has been no E&A activity West of Shetland for several years so the return of exploration drilling to the area is a positive sign. The last exploration targeted by TotalEnergies in the area was Glendronach, which was successfully drilled in 2018. We anticipate an uptick in exploration activity across the North Sea in 2023 as explorers look to make the most of investment allowances.”

Don’t get carried away

But Mr Moseley also tempered expectations around a potential discovery, pointing to experiences at Glendronach.

Once billed as the largest discovery West of Shetland in a decade, the prospect subsequently suffered a huge write-down.

Upon discovery the field, TotalEnergies said it had the potential to produce 1 trillion cubic feet of gas, or about 175million barrels of oil equivalent.

But later appraisals cut, Glendronach’s recoverable resources by 40%, and a final investment decision on the field is still to be taken, despite plans to make a call in 2020.

Estimates for the Glendronach prospect initially indicated there could be around one trillion cubic feet of gas which could be extracted.

Mr Moseley also played down the chances of success at Benriach heralding a flurry of exploration activity West of Shetland.

He said: “Volumes in Glendronach were highly overestimated at the time of discovery and were subsequently downgraded from 1 tcf to <100 bcf, so in the success case at Benriach, an appraisal programme will be needed to confirm volumes.

“Current low levels of exploration activity West of Shetlands, which are party a result of high commercial thresholds, are not expected to materially change in the case of a large discovery at Benriach. However, success would incentivise further drilling to better understand the extent of the play.”

Could add years to Shetland Gas Plant

Should Benriach land as planned though, it has the “potential to be one of the largest gas discoveries to date in the Greater Laggan Area”, WoodMac said.

It is also “ideally located” near to existing infrastructure, with a tie back to an existing field, with gas exported to the Shetland Gas Plant, the most likely development option.

WoodMac added: “If Benriach is successful, and proceeds to development, there is also the potential for operational life of the other Greater Laggan Area fields (Laggan, Tormore, Glenlivet and Edradour) and the Shetland Gas Plant to be extended.

Benriach TotalEnergies © Supplied by Guillaume Perrin
The Shetland Gas Plant

“After the issues experienced with Glendronach, success at Benriach, and the pre-FID Victory gas field, could be critical for the Shetland Gas Plant in terms of securing future throughput and extending operational life of what is a key piece of infrastructure.

“Appetite for West of Shetland developments (over and above the likes of Rosebank and Cambo) has been increasing recently, with Shell acquiring the Victory gas field (through their acquisition of Corallian Resources in 2022), Ithaca assessing both the Tornado gas discovery and Tuck gas prospect and Prax acquiring Hurricane Energy.”

