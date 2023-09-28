North Sea operator IOG to enter administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

North Sea operator IOG to enter administration

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
28/09/2023, 2:53 pm Updated: 28/09/2023, 4:31 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by IOGiog administration
IOG said it was “extremely disappointed to draw this unavoidable conclusion”.

IOG (AIM: IOG) will be placed into administration as the troubled North Sea operator is overcome with debt and operational issues.

A notice has been filed in court after the board “regrettably concluded” it should be placed into administration having worked “exhaustively” to find a solution on its finances.

IOG had been in talks for weeks over looming interest payments on a 100 million euro bond, due to expire tomorrow (September 29).

Analysts had warned that failure of IOG to meet its bond covenants risked its collapse.

In a statement, IOG said it was “extremely disappointed to draw this unavoidable conclusion”.

It comes 18 months after IOG became the North Sea’s newest producer, starting up its Saturn Banks project in March 2022.

On the bond waiver, IOG said discussions have been held with a group of senior bondholders and their advisers regarding a “potential additional capital injection and associated restructuring of the company”.

Those talks are expected to continue during the administration with a view to a potential restructuring solution, the company said.

As a result, IOG has requested to be suspended from trading on the AIM market as of 2.10pm today (September 28) and their six month results to June 30 2023 will not be released.

Esa Ikaheimonen, chair of IOG, said: “The Board are extremely disappointed to draw this unavoidable conclusion, having worked exhaustively to overcome the Company’s financial circumstances.

iog administration © Supplied by IOG
IOG chair Esa Ikaheimonen.

“We have not found a viable solution that would provide a return to shareholders. We regret the impact this outcome will have on our many stakeholders. I want to thank everyone involved, especially the IOG team, for their efforts through this very challenging period.”

The news comes weeks after the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) blocked a pair of licence extension requests, casting doubt over the next phase of its Saturn Banks development in the Southern North Sea.

That follows numerous operational issues linked to drilling at the hub, namely at the Southwark field, which saw it take a £51m impairment in its 2022 accounts published in March.

IOG had a team of 51 people on its books as of December 2022.

IOG in administration

IOG administration © Supplied by IOG
The Shelf Perseverance (formerly Noble Hans Deul) rig at the IOG Blythe platform.

IOG had been building up a series of assets in the Southern North Sea, taking smaller fields and developing them as part of the Saturn Banks Hub.

As part of that, the business recommissioned the Thames pipeline after a deal in 2018 to send gas to the Bacton terminal.

The following year it gained the backing CalEnergy Resources – itself owned by billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway –  which signed agreements to farm in to 50% of its North Sea assets.

IOG currently has two platforms in place at the Southwark and Blythe fields.

What now?

iog administration
An illustration of phase one of IOG’s Saturn Banks project.

Ashley Kelty, analyst at investment bank Panmure Gordon said the move had been “a long time coming”.

“The huge debt burden coupled with poor quality assets was a toxic combo,” he said, alongside poor management.

He added that he expects smaller independent players may look to pick up production and development assets from the process.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts