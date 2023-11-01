Ithaca completes Fotla acquisition, eyeing 2026 start-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Ithaca completes Fotla acquisition, eyeing 2026 start-up

By Andrew Dykes
01/11/2023, 10:11 am Updated: 01/11/2023, 12:15 pm
© Ithaca EnergyIthaca Fotla spirit
If successful, Fotla would likely be tied-back to the nearby Alba Northern platform

Ithaca has confirmed the completion of its deal to acquire the remaining 40% stake in the Fotla discovery from Spirit Energy.

Announced in July, the acquisition also sees Ithaca (LON:ITH) take charge of three exploration licences (P.213 Area C, P.345 Area A and P.2536), and takes its working interest in Fotla to 100%.

Fotla is located in Block 22/1b of the central North Sea in 431 feet of water, about 6 miles south-west of Ithaca’s Alba field.

The small find was uncovered in August 2021 during drilling in the region, and subsequently appraised by two side-tracks. At the time, analysts hailed it as a “ray of light” in an otherwise subdued year.

Estimated to hold mid-case recoverable resources of 21 million barrels of oil equivalent Ithaca said on Wednesday that development plans were still being evaluated, with first production targeted in 2026.

The conceptual field development plan consists of a subsea tieback to existing infrastructure, with the Alba platform being most likely.

A final investment decision has previously been pegged for later this year.

Ithaca chief executive officer Alan Bruce said: “We are delighted to announce the completion of this acquisition which provides Ithaca Energy with full control over the pre-final investment decision work programme and timing of project sanction.

“The deal strengthens our high-quality development portfolio and demonstrates further delivery of our clearly articulated strategy.”

Meanwhile Spirit continues to operate in “run-off mode”, a strategy that will see it make no further investments in oil and gas production, but focus instead on covering decommissioning liabilities and developing energy transition opportunities.

It was recently granted a carbon storage licence in the offshore Morecambe Area, a move which it said would support its plans to repurpose the North and South Morecambe gas fields for CCS.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts