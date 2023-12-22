Harbour Energy – Wintershall DEA deal creates ‘challenger’ to Aker BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Harbour Energy – Wintershall DEA deal creates ‘challenger’ to Aker BP

By Allister Thomas
22/12/2023, 12:53 pm Updated: 22/12/2023, 12:53 pm
Photo of Allister Thomas
© Supplied by Harbour Energyharbour energy armada
Harbour Energy's Armada platform.

Harbour Energy (LON: HBR) shares have jumped after announcing an $11.2bn mega-deal for Wintershall DEA – in a pivot away from the UK sector.

Shares for the London-listed North Sea giant have climbed by around 30% (12.45pm Friday) on the deal announced Thursday, which will offer it opportunities around the world.

Analysts said it creates an “investment case challenger” to Aker BP which announced its merger with Lundin exactly two years ago.

It comes as Harbour Energy, the UK’s largest oil and gas producer, has lamented the impact of the Westminster-imposed windfall tax, and said it would seek opportunities elsewhere after deciding not to participate in Britain’s 33rd licensing round this year.

Strategic Rationale

wintershall dea harbour energy © Supplied by Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy will pivot from the UK with its acquisition of Wintershall DEA.

Equity research from Jefferies said the “strategic rationale is very compelling, in our view, and while there is a long path to 4Q24 completion, proforma valuation metrics suggest a discount to peers of scale”.

London-listed Harbour expects an improvement in its credit rating, doubled production, higher reserves and reduced CO2 intensity from the move.

Jefferies highlighted this comes two years after Aker BP and Lundin of Norway merged, though Aker BP shares are broadly flat on its level prior to its deal.

“We would view the Harbour – Wintershall deal as bringing to the market a quite compelling International-focused E&P investment case challenger to Aker BP because of similar scale and with material Norway exposure and <1x geared with investment grade rating.”

Two months after Aberdeen restructuring

wintershall dea harbour energy
Wintershall DEA

Despite the compelling rationale, others have pointed to Harbour “pleading poverty” over the windfall tax, while cutting Aberdeen jobs and returning cash to shareholders.

Two months ago, the firm completed a restructuring process, which it said would see over 300 jobs lost in Aberdeen – though it’s understood the final number of compulsory cuts numbered fewer than 100.

The windfall tax was blamed for the cuts, though analysts pointed to a bloated organisation post-Chrysaor and Premier Oil.

It comes after Harbour Energy said its 2022 profits were “wiped out” by the windfall tax – despite sizeable buybacks and dividend policies.

However, in terms of affordability, “the deal with Wintershall DEA was constructed in such a way that cash outlay will be minimal,” said Dave Moseley of analyst firm Welligence.

Harbour is assuming $4.9bn of existing Wintershall DEA debt, which will be serviced with a wider asset base – it is also issuing $4.15bn in equity and using $2.15bn of cash flow from the assets being acquired to help pay for it.

The firm has also managed to cut down to zero net debt as of June 2023, while high oil prices have bolstered liquidity to around $1.6bn, said Wood Mackenzie, made up of cash and an undrawn Reserves-Based Lending (RBL) facility.

Harbour Energy has meanwhile made no secret on its plans to seek opportunities outside of the UK following the windfall tax.

Mt Moseley of Welligence added: “In terms of Harbour’s UK business, it built a significant production portfolio making it one of the largest producers in the region. The subsequent introduction of the EPL wiped material value off the business, compounded by Harbour having comparatively minimal capex investment opportunities in its UK portfolio to offset this.

“Therefore, it chose to pivot away from the UK given the unattractive investment environment and associated regulatory instability.”

