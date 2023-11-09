Spirit Energy adds Appleton field well to Well-Safe Defender scope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / Decom

Spirit Energy adds Appleton field well to Well-Safe Defender scope

By Mathew Perry
09/11/2023, 10:19 am
© Supplied by Well-Safehe Well-Safe Defender mobilising for Spirit Energy, April 2023.
he Well-Safe Defender mobilising for Spirit Energy, April 2023.

Aberdeen-based well decommissioning specialists Well-Safe Solutions have signed an agreement with Spirit Energy, adding another well to its current plug and abandonment campaign.

The work at the Appleton field, located 160 miles east of Dundee, will be carried out by the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig.

The addition of the Appleton well, for an undisclosed sum, follows the successful decommissioning of wells in the Chestnut and Trees fields, with the latter currently ongoing.

The company has previously said the contract will create around 60 jobs.

Well-Safe said the project will add approximately one month of work to the backlog of the Defender, which mobilised in March 2023 to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells on the UK continental shelf for Spirit Energy.

© Supplied by Well-Safe
Well abandonment operations on the Well-Safe Defender

Well-Safe director of strategy and commercial Chris Hay said the contract extension is an “endorsement of the excellent performance” of the Well-Safe Defender and its crew.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Spirit Energy and look forward to continuing our world-class decommissioning operations later this year,” Mr Hay said.

Spirit Energy head of wells Nicky Riley said: “Well-Safe’s continued strong performance has allowed us to collaborate further with the team – accelerating the decommissioning of the Appleton well, aligning us further with our strategic pillar of meeting and de-risking our decommissioning operations.”

The contract win is the latest development in a busy year for Well-Safe.

The company recently announced an expansion into CCUS projects, the launch of a global consultancy business, and the appointment of Alexa Duncan as its first energy transition manager.

The company is also seeking to expand into new regions, with a focus on Australia and Asia-Pacific.

