Spirit Energy adds Appleton field well to Well-Safe Defender scope

Aberdeen-based well decommissioning specialists Well-Safe Solutions have signed an agreement with Spirit Energy, adding another well to its current plug and abandonment campaign.

The work at the Appleton field, located 160 miles east of Dundee, will be carried out by the Well-Safe Defender semi-submersible rig.

The addition of the Appleton well, for an undisclosed sum, follows the successful decommissioning of wells in the Chestnut and Trees fields, with the latter currently ongoing.

The company has previously said the contract will create around 60 jobs.

Well-Safe said the project will add approximately one month of work to the backlog of the Defender, which mobilised in March 2023 to plug and abandon (P&A) 14 wells on the UK continental shelf for Spirit Energy.

© Supplied by Well-Safe

Well-Safe director of strategy and commercial Chris Hay said the contract extension is an “endorsement of the excellent performance” of the Well-Safe Defender and its crew.

“We are proud to continue our relationship with Spirit Energy and look forward to continuing our world-class decommissioning operations later this year,” Mr Hay said.

Spirit Energy head of wells Nicky Riley said: “Well-Safe’s continued strong performance has allowed us to collaborate further with the team – accelerating the decommissioning of the Appleton well, aligning us further with our strategic pillar of meeting and de-risking our decommissioning operations.”

The contract win is the latest development in a busy year for Well-Safe.

The company recently announced an expansion into CCUS projects, the launch of a global consultancy business, and the appointment of Alexa Duncan as its first energy transition manager.

The company is also seeking to expand into new regions, with a focus on Australia and Asia-Pacific.