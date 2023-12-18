Australia’s Finder Energy estimates 206 million boe at North Sea Boaz prospect

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea / E&P

Australia’s Finder Energy estimates 206 million boe at North Sea Boaz prospect

By Mathew Perry
18/12/2023, 1:59 pm
© Supplied by EquinorThe Boaz prospect is located close to Equinor's Gina Krog platform. North Sea.
The Boaz prospect is located close to Equinor's Gina Krog platform. North Sea.

Australian oil and gas explorer Finder Energy (ASX:FDR) has outlined details of its Boaz gas prospect in the Central North Sea.

The North Sea Transition Authority awarded the Perth-based company licence P2610, which covers Boaz, alongside Norway’s state-owned Equinor.

Finder said the Boaz prospect contains 748 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas  and 81 million barrels (MMbbl) of condensate.

Together, Finder estimates potential resources for Boaz to be as much as 206 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe).

However, Finder estimates the geological chance of success for Boaz at just 22%.

Finder Energy managing director Damon Neaves said the company’s portfolio in the North Sea has undergone rapid growth since landing its first North Sea licence in 2021.

“Boaz is the second major resource announcement made by Finder this month resulting in a four-fold increase in the total 2U [mid-range] prospective resources in Finder’s UK North Sea portfolio,” Mr Neaves said.

“Boaz has the potential to contain significant volume of natural gas and is well-positioned to access gas markets in Western Europe that attract premium pricing.”

Finder expects to make a drill decision for Boaz prior to the end of 2027.

Possible Boaz tie-back to Sleipner?

Outlined its potential strategy for the Boaz prospect, Finder pointed to partner Equinor’s plans to extend the life of the nearby Sleipner and Gina Krog facilities.

Finder said Equinor are “actively exploring and developing around this area and this forms part of their motivation for participating in our joint bid for the Licence”.

© Supplied by Finder Energy
A map showing the P2610 licence containing the Boaz prospect in the Central North Sea. The Boaz prospect is close to Equinor assets in the Gina Krog and Sleipner fields on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Finder also pointed to Equinor’s recent announcement of a £300 million plan to develop the Eirin gas field located 250km west of Stavanger, which will connect to Sleipner via Gina Krog.

Equinor said the Eirin development will extend Gina Krog’s productive life from 2029 to 2036.

While Finder did not confirm whether it is considering a Sleipner tie-back for Boaz, the prospect is located close to both the Eirin gas field and the Gina Krog platform.

In addition to the P2610 licence, Finder Energy also holds a 60% stake in each of the P2527, P2528 and P2530 licences alongside Aberdeen-based Dana Petroleum, which holds the remaining 40% of each licence.

Earlier this month, Finder said it had potentially uncovered a 150 million-barrel field next to the UK’s giant Buzzard project in the Central North Sea as part of the P2528 licence, although the find had a modest 26% geological chance of success.

