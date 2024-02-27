Former PM Brown backs plans for ‘North Sea 2’ supergrid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition

Former PM Brown backs plans for ‘North Sea 2’ supergrid

Gordon Brown says that the development of an interconnected ‘supergrid’ linking North Sea nations and powering wind, hydrogen and oil and gas is “an idea whose time has now come”.
By Andrew Dykes
27/02/2024, 11:08 am Updated: 27/02/2024, 2:58 pm
Former prime minister Gordon Brown. Supplied by Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has backed plans for a new grid to help deliver low carbon power across Europe, as part of a new report charting a second life for the North Sea.

Published by thinktank Our Scottish Future and authored by energy expert Nick Butler, the ‘North Sea 2’ paper proposes establishing a grid that would connect a vast network of wind power, carbon capture and storage and hydrogen facilities across the basin.

In a foreword to the report, Mr Brown says that the development of a North Sea grid is “an idea whose time has now come”, and that backing these key technologies would see the UK “generating more income and employment and Aberdeen enjoying a second renaissance as a centre for the new North Sea of the future.”

However, it comes as the Labour party remains under fire for manifesto proposals to hike windfall taxes and remove investment allowances for oil and gas firms, which business leaders say would decimate the sector.

Mr Brown notes that almost all North Sea infrastructure currently relates to oil and gas fields, alongside a small a number of electricity interconnectors. A full North Sea grid would incorporate these point-to-point links and create additional links between various offshore wind farms within a single system.

“A North Sea grid in its own right, connected not just by physical infrastructure but by technology through a central control system, could harness the wind more effectively and manage this supply of additional energy, distributing energy in a way that does more to compensate for the intermittency of onshore wind and yet maximises the use of existing reserves and thus increases their productivity,” Mr Brown says.

Development of offshore wind sector is currently stalled, he continues, because the UK grid cannot connect new supplies quickly enough due to planning constraints and supply chain challenges which are pushing up costs.

“A new government must solve those problems if we are to reach our existing targets, including the target of net zero by 2050,” he adds.

A larger blueprint would create “a single network” across the sea with connections to all neighbouring countries, offering access to “multiple sources of supply” of electricity and carbon storage assets.

Similar proposals have already been mooted in Danish waters, where developers such as Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have proposed artificial wind and hydrogen islands, though recent updates suggest financing issues could preclude the plans.

And in 2022 energy ministers from Denmark, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands have pledged to install at least 150GW of offshore wind and hydrogen by 2050, and to co-operate on developing interlinked offshore networks.

© Supplied by CIP
Render of CIP’s hydrogen island concept.

“Norway is ready to discuss a North Sea grid. Germany has already said it favours such a venture. All the European Union countries including France, Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands close to the North Sea have much to gain from such an enterprise,” he writes.

“Now that the UK has rejoined the North Sea’s wind cooperation group and put offshore wind projects out to tender in a more commercial way, we could start to move forward with confidence.

“If we do this well, North Sea 2 could be even more successful for Britain than North Sea 1.”

The North Sea’s enduring second life

GB Energy key

The report also backs proposals by shadow climate change Secretary Ed Miliband to create a new ‘GB Energy’, which it says should also be charged with creating and implementing a low-carbon development plan for the UK North Sea in tandem with other countries.

With a larger remit, GB Energy could also provide investment guarantees and take a leading role in building alliances with comparable state-owned companies, the report proposes.

Yet Mr Butler also notes that the investment required to fund many of these projects “will only be available if private sector participants have confidence in the stability and continuity of policy and Government support.”

He this calls for the establishment of “a distinctive tax regime for the UKCS” with the objective of maintaining and growing activity across the energy sector.

It echoes calls from trade body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) for a more “holistic” approach to tax and investment around the sector, and the need for a new independent body to set the policy direction to encourage

However, the report also follows Labour Party manifesto proposals to hike windfall taxes and remove “loopholes” that enable oil and gas firms to recoup funds for reinvestment. The pledges met with an excoriating response from business leaders, and warnings that investment in the North Sea could dry up, leading to the loss of tens of thousands of jobs.

Last week, consultancy Wood Mackenzie also warned that CCS projects and some key offshore wind projects which are part-funded by oil and gas revenues “are at risk of being delayed or shelved altogether” if the plans result in an exodus of capital.

