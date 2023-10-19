Seismic survey complete at Aker BP’s Poseidon CCS licence off Norway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / Europe

Seismic survey complete at Aker BP’s Poseidon CCS licence off Norway

By Andrew Dykes
19/10/2023, 11:36 am
© Supplied by Aker BPPGS Ramform Atlas carries out seismic acquisition at Poseidon CCS site.
PGS Ramform Atlas carries out seismic acquisition at Poseidon CCS site.

Survey acquisition has now been completed across Aker BP and OMV’s Poseidon carbon storage licence in the Norwegian North Sea.

Licence EXL005 lies around 60 miles off the Norwegian coast and was awarded to operator Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) and OMV on a 50/50 split as part of the country’s November 2022 carbon storage round.

Named by the pair as Poseidon, the licence award in March 2023 came with a work programme requirement which included a 3D seismic acquisition and a “drill or drop” decision by 2025 – with the partners apparently wasting no time in getting moving.

(It should not be confused with the UK-based CCS project of the same name, in which Perenco aims to store captured CO2 in the southern North Sea Leman fields.)

The seismic acquisition campaign was carried out by PGS using the vessel Ramform Atlas.

Covering nearly 200 square miles, the campaign aimed to generate high-resolution imaging of the CO2 storage complex and to provide a baseline for monitoring of the storage integrity.

The Poseidon 3D seismic survey was safely executed within schedule and budget.

Poseidon CCS licence Norway

Aker BP has previously said the licence could potentially provide storage for more than 5 million tonnes CO2 per year.

Its intention is to inject CO2 captured from multiple identified industrial emitters in North-West Europe, including from various industrial sites in Europe. Operated by OMV’s chemicals subsidiary Borealis.

The partners also confirmed the signing of a collaboration agreement with Höegh LNG to provide the marine CO2 infrastructure required to collect, aggregate and transport the CO2 from emitters on the European continent to the NCS.

To date, seven permits for CO2 storage have been awarded on the Norwegian continental shelf, the most recent of which saw Sval Energi, Neptune Energy and Storegga receive the green light for the Trudvang area.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts