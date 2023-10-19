Seismic survey complete at Aker BP’s Poseidon CCS licence off Norway

Survey acquisition has now been completed across Aker BP and OMV’s Poseidon carbon storage licence in the Norwegian North Sea.

Licence EXL005 lies around 60 miles off the Norwegian coast and was awarded to operator Aker BP (OSE:AKRBP) and OMV on a 50/50 split as part of the country’s November 2022 carbon storage round.

Named by the pair as Poseidon, the licence award in March 2023 came with a work programme requirement which included a 3D seismic acquisition and a “drill or drop” decision by 2025 – with the partners apparently wasting no time in getting moving.

(It should not be confused with the UK-based CCS project of the same name, in which Perenco aims to store captured CO2 in the southern North Sea Leman fields.)

The seismic acquisition campaign was carried out by PGS using the vessel Ramform Atlas.

Covering nearly 200 square miles, the campaign aimed to generate high-resolution imaging of the CO2 storage complex and to provide a baseline for monitoring of the storage integrity.

The Poseidon 3D seismic survey was safely executed within schedule and budget.

Aker BP has previously said the licence could potentially provide storage for more than 5 million tonnes CO2 per year.

Its intention is to inject CO2 captured from multiple identified industrial emitters in North-West Europe, including from various industrial sites in Europe. Operated by OMV’s chemicals subsidiary Borealis.

The partners also confirmed the signing of a collaboration agreement with Höegh LNG to provide the marine CO2 infrastructure required to collect, aggregate and transport the CO2 from emitters on the European continent to the NCS.

To date, seven permits for CO2 storage have been awarded on the Norwegian continental shelf, the most recent of which saw Sval Energi, Neptune Energy and Storegga receive the green light for the Trudvang area.