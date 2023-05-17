Who’s bidding in the first ever UK CCS licensing round?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS / UK

Who’s bidding in the first ever UK CCS licensing round?

With awards rumoured to be on the way, we take a look at the companies who have announced public bids for acreage in the first UK CCS licensing round.
By Allister Thomas
17/05/2023, 7:00 am
Eni is one firm hopeful of CCS success. Pictured: The 48/29A complex at its Hewett field

Awards are expected soon for the first ever UK licensing round for Carbon Capture Utilisation and Storage (CCS).

At a webinar on Tuesday, Westwood Global Energy Group said there are “strong rumours” the awards will be announced this week.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has already said it has received 26 bids for sites to store up to 30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, with first injection as early as 2027.

We take a look at the companies which have publicly announced bids.

EnQuest

EnQuest (LON: ENQ) has announced it has applied for two licences in the east of Shetland.

In September, the firm revealed its application in respect of its operated East of Shetland pipeline system.

Having completed initial feasibility and economic screening work, the firm believes that, using that existing infrastructure, it could support a project storing up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year.

Neptune Energy

Private equity-backed Neptune Energy has announced its play in the round.

In 2021, the firm lost out on the first track of government funding for a CCS and hydrogen project called DelpHYnus on England’s east coast.

In its annual report, published in March, Neptune Energy said it has made three applications to the CCS licensing round.

Eni

Italy’s Eni (BIT: ENI) has applied for a licence for the Hewett field in the Southern North Sea.

In support of the request, the supermajor has also announced the creation of the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative, aimed at decarbonising vast swathes of the South East.

Should the NSTA green light Eni’s application, it would pave the way for emissions to be stored in Hewett.

Located about 14 miles off the Norfolk coast, the gas field has been described as an “ideal site” for permanently and safely locking away carbon.

It has a total capacity of about 330 million tonnes, according to Eni.

Synergia Energy

Synergia Energy (AIM: SYN) has applied for two licences to compliment its Medway CCS hub on the Isle of Grain, near Rochester in Kent.

Medway CCS involves CO2 extraction from exhaust streams at the Medway, Damhead and Grain power stations

Liquid CO2 would then be transported via tanker to the depleted Esmond and Forbes gas fields in the North Sea for permanent storage.

Incorporated in Australia, Synergia has shares listed on the AIM market in London. The firm also has operations in India.

Chief executive Roland Wessel is a geologist who founded and built UK Onshore operator Star Energy, which was later sold to Petronas and then IGas.

Spirit Energy

The Barrow terminals.

Westwood Energy’s Stuart Leitch said he expects Spirit Energy to be submitting an application in the East Irish Sea.

The firm announced in January its plans to convert its South Morecambe and North Morecambe fields off the north-west coast of England, as well as the Barrow terminals, into a “world-class” carbon capture and storage cluster.

Subject to securing a licence from the NSTA, as well as other regulatory approvals, Spirit says the project will aid the UK in its quest to zero out emissions by 2050.

The project is backed by the company’s shareholders, British Gas-owner Centrica (LON: CNA) and German utilities firm Stadtwerke Munchen.

