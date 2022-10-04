Trade body Hydrogen UK sets out key asks of government

An error occurred. Please try again.

Hydrogen UK has laid out its key asks of government as it tries to ensure Britain “secures a slice” of the $2.5 trillion hydrogen pie.

Launched at the Conservative Party Conference, the trade body’s ‘Hydrogen Accelerators’ provide a blueprint for the enhanced growth of the sector in the UK.

The publication contains a set of recommendations from the 50 strong industry members, including Shell, BP and Hydrasun.

Affiliates have met regularly in recent weeks to “discuss pinch points” and requirered next steps, with the document having now been put before government.

The Hydrogen Accelerators are focussed on three key areas – production, networks and storage, and demand .

Amongst the specific asks are a call for all boilers sold from 2026 to be hydrogen ready, clarity on funding models, and a commitment on hydrogen blending.

Over a year on from the publication of the Hydrogen Strategy, Hydrogen UK is pushing for rapid scaling of production, greater support for distribution and storage infrastructure, and the creation of demand in end-use sectors.

© Supplied by Hydrogen UK

Commenting on the aim of the Hydrogen Accelerators, chief executive of the trade body Clare Jackson said: “If we truly want Britain to secure a slice of this $2.5tn global hydrogen pie, we need to get our skates on because we are competing with other countries for investment.

“Hydrogen UK’s Accelerators provide detailed steps that industry and Government must take together to fast-track hydrogen’s progress in the UK, to secure our place as a global leader, create new jobs and economic prosperity and ensure that we deliver net zero cost-effectively.”