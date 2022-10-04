Trade body Hydrogen UK sets out key asks of government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Hydrogen / UK

Trade body Hydrogen UK sets out key asks of government

Hydrogen UK has laid out its key asks of government as it tries to ensure Britain “secures a slice” of the $2.5 trillion hydrogen pie.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
04/10/2022, 3:16 pm
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Andrew DykesHydrogen UK government

Hydrogen UK has laid out its key asks of government as it tries to ensure Britain “secures a slice” of the $2.5 trillion hydrogen pie.

Launched at the Conservative Party Conference, the trade body’s ‘Hydrogen Accelerators’ provide a blueprint for the enhanced growth of the sector in the UK.

The publication contains a set of recommendations from the 50 strong industry members, including Shell, BP and Hydrasun.

Affiliates have met regularly in recent weeks to “discuss pinch points” and requirered next steps, with the document having now been put before government.

The Hydrogen Accelerators are focussed on three key areas – production, networks and storage, and demand .

Amongst the specific asks are a call for all boilers sold from 2026 to be hydrogen ready, clarity on funding models, and a commitment on hydrogen blending.

Over a year on from the publication of the Hydrogen Strategy, Hydrogen UK is pushing for rapid scaling of production, greater support for distribution and storage infrastructure, and the creation of demand in end-use sectors.

© Supplied by Hydrogen UK
Clare Jackson

Commenting on the aim of the Hydrogen Accelerators, chief executive of the trade body Clare Jackson said: “If we truly want Britain to secure a slice of this $2.5tn global hydrogen pie, we need to get our skates on because we are competing with other countries for investment.

“Hydrogen UK’s Accelerators provide detailed steps that industry and Government must take together to fast-track hydrogen’s progress in the UK, to secure our place as a global leader, create new jobs and economic prosperity and ensure that we deliver net zero cost-effectively.”

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts