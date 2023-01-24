Esgian forecasting ‘offshore wind mega-mergers’ as Big Oil splashes cash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind

Esgian forecasting ‘offshore wind mega-mergers’ as Big Oil splashes cash

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
24/01/2023, 7:00 am
Oil and gas companies are expected to make their “deep pockets” count this year by buying up offshore wind companies.

In a new report called ‘throwing caution to the wind’, market analysts Esgian claim 2023 may feature some “big name mergers and acquisition (M&A) activity between major protagonists”.

Driving that forward will be the “burgeoning profits” that oil and gas companies have made in recent months.

A return to high commodity prices mean energy giants, many of which have lofty offshore wind ambitions, recorded bumper takings in 2022.

And that trend is expected to continue when majors issue their full year results for the previous 12 months in the coming weeks.

Oil cash to translate into wind

To date, offshore wind developers have “largely been content with growing their portfolios organically”.

But, with “greater market opportunities ahead”, Esgian says 2023 could be the year of deals and mergers between big players.

Vessels waiting outside Port of Aberdeen next to the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre in Aberdeen Bay.

It added: “Some European oil and gas companies with offshore wind businesses and burgeoning profits are under pressure to green their portfolios more quickly.

“Having reaped the benefits of high commodity prices in recent years, they have the financial muscle to double down on offshore wind by acquiring another developer to speed up their transition.”

Big Oil winning big

Big Oil dominated the ScotWind offshore leasing round, the results of which were released just over a year ago.

The likes of Shell, BP and TotalEnergies, in partnership with renewables players, all secured acreage offshore Scotland to house turbines.

Esgian said: “The big winners in 2022’s lease processes were Ocean Winds, Iberdrola, TotalEnergies, and CIP, with successes across multiple auctions and in multiple countries. We will see the bigger companies continue to dominate in the major processes in 2023.

“Volumes available are increasing, requiring deep pockets. This does mean we will see pressure mounting on those companies that missed out in 2023 to strengthen their portfolios.”

Things aren’t all bright and breezy for the industry though, and increases in the cost of raw materials continue to have a material impact.

Trouble for OEMs to persist

Supply chain crunches and inflation, especially of copper and steel, have heaped pressure on turbine manufacturers.

In many cases, companies including Vestas and Siemens have had to absorb price increases because deals for units had already been agreed at lower prices.

It has led to them to cut jobs and issue profit warning, and there are that Europe’s market share could soon be lost to Chinese companies.

Esgian is not expecting it to get better anytime soon either, and predicts some manufacturers could file for bankruptcy this year.

It said: “After one too many quarters of consecutive negative margins, financial markets grow increasingly tired of propping up the major turbine manufacturers.

“Siemens Gamesa or Vestas will file for bankruptcy, Chapter 11, or full restructuring, or they will be acquired by one of the more financially robust Chinese turbine suppliers.”

