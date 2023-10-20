Wind farm builders push UK for tax breaks amid surging costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Wind farm builders push UK for tax breaks amid surging costs

By Bloomberg
20/10/2023, 7:31 am Updated: 20/10/2023, 7:32 am
© BloombergA wind farm near Rushton, UK. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg
Wind-farm developers are lobbying the UK government to give them more tax breaks in the fall budget, arguing that rising interest rates and supply-chain costs are putting the viability of some new projects in doubt.

SSE Plc and Centrica Plc are among the builders asking the Treasury to offer larger capital allowances on their investments — essentially a form of tax relief to ease their upfront costs. Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is due to set out fiscal plans for the nation in next month’s Autumn Statement.

“Targeted capital allowances, absolutely,” Alexandra Malone, SSE’s director of corporate affairs, said when asked what her top requests would be.

Centrica’s UK general counsel, Raj Roy, said help also could be offered by easing the government’s Electricity Generator Levy, known as the windfall tax. They spoke at trade body Energy UK’s annual conference in London.

Capital allowances might let companies deduct some of the value of their investment from their profit before they pay taxes, strengthening their financial case to build more infrastructure.

“We are supporting the renewable energy sector through our Contracts for Difference scheme,” a spokesperson from the UK Treasury said without commenting on the possibility of more tax relief.

The nation is targeting 50 gigawatts of wind capacity by 2030, compared with about 14 gigawatts now.

Wind developers are struggling to contain costs on works in progress with already-fixed revenue, such as Orsted A/S’ Hornsea 3 farm in the North Sea, which at 2.9 gigawatts would be the world’s largest offshore wind farm.

Swedish developer Vattenfall AB halted plans for its Norfolk Boreas wind farm off England’s coast in July.

