Renewables/Energy Transition / Wind / UK

Lamprell secures supply work for Norfolk Vanguard offshore wind developments

By Mathew Perry
22/12/2023, 12:13 pm Updated: 22/12/2023, 12:15 pm
© Supplied by VattenfallNorfolk Boreas
RWE acquired Vattenfall's Norfolk offshore wind portfolio, including the Norfolk Boreas, Vanguard East and Vanguard West projects.

UAE-based fabrication firm Lamprell has signed a “very large capacity” supply agreement for two major offshore wind developments off the coast of Norfolk.

The deal covers the supply of 184 wind turbine generator foundation transition pieces across the Norfolk Vanguard East and Norfolk Vanguard West developments.

German multinational RWE yesterday acquired the Norfolk offshore wind portfolio, which also includes the Norfolk Boreas project, from Swedish developer Vattenfall for close to £1 billion.

In July, Vattenfall had put the Norfolk Boreas project on hold citing cost increases of up to 40%.

Following the deal, RWE said its next goal for these two projects is to secure a Contract for Difference (CfD) in “one of the upcoming auction rounds“.

Lamprell reservation agreement

The agreement with Lamprell secures capacity at the company’s Hamriyah production facility in the UAE, with the pieces set to be shipped to the Teesworks port.

Lamprell chief executive officer Ian Prescott said the company remains committed to investing in its facilities to meet the demand of the offshore wind sector.

“The establishment of this reservation agreement marks a positive step in
forward planning and addresses the growing demand and limited capacity in the offshore wind fabrication industry,” Mr Prescott said.

© Supplied by Lamprell
Lamprell supplied several dozen transition pieces for the Moray West wind farm.

“Our fully commissioned renewables production line, which is currently delivering transition pieces for the Moray West project, is key in meeting the escalating demands for capacity in the expanding renewables sector.

“Lamprell remains committed to investing in our facilities, further solidifying our position as a leading fabricator of offshore wind foundation structures.”

Lamprell did not disclose the value of the Norfolk Vanguard reservation agreement.

Offshore wind supply chain

The Norfolk Vanguard deal marks the latest contract win for Lamprell in the UK offshore wind sector.

In 2022, the company secured a contract for the construction and shipping of 62 transition pieces for the 880MW Moray West development in deal said to be worth between £100m and £200m.

Lamprell also secured work for a trio of giant floating wind projects off the coast of Scotland from developer Ceruluan winds, sparking criticism from unions over the loss of manufacturing jobs to overseas firms.

 

 

