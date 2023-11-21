Serica picks new finance boss to kick off 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / North Sea

Serica picks new finance boss to kick off 2024

By Andrew Dykes
21/11/2023, 10:18 am
© Supplied by Serica EnergySerica Tailwind takeover
Serica Energy.

Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) has announced a new chief financial officer will take up his post in the new year, after current CFO Andy Bell confirmed his intention to step down.

He will be succeeded by Martin Copeland, who joins from his current role as principal at energy advisory firm Kirk Lovegrove & Co.

Mr Copeland has worked in oil and gas financing and advisory roles across a number of investment banks for more than 30 years.

Some of his recent North Sea experience includes advising Premier Oil on its reverse takeover by Chrysaor – a deal which created the basin’s largest producer, Harbour Energy – as well as advisory work for JX Nippon on the sale of its UKCS business to Neo Energy, and Tailwind Energy on their sale to Serica.

Serica chairman David Latin commented: “Following a very thorough recruitment process, the Serica board is delighted to announce that Andy’s successor as chief financial officer and Executive board member will be Martin Copeland.

“Martin will join Serica in the New Year at which point he will succeed Andy as CFO. Andy will remain with the company to effect a smooth transition. The board is very grateful to Andy Bell for his many years of service to the company and our sector.”

Mr Bell has worked with Serica since 2004 on financial controls and supporting acquisitions, disposals and financing, and was later appointed VP Finance when the firm took over the Bruce, Keith and Rhum assets in 2017.

Chief executive Mitch Flegg added: “Firstly, I want to pay tribute to Andy’s achievements in the nearly 20 years he has been with Serica, initially as a Consultant and, since the signature of the Bruce, Keith and Rhum acquisitions, as VP Finance and then CFO.

“I would especially like to thank him for the unstinting support and sage advice he has given me personally since I became CEO in 2017.”

Mr Flegg also extended gratitude for Mr Bell’s role in integrating the finance functions of the two companies following Serica’s acquisition of Tailwind.

“In Martin, we have secured a hugely capable successor to Andy who is well known to many of us from his years as an advisor.

“With his banking industry and advisory experience, Martin brings the full range of financial capabilities and relevant market knowledge to help Serica navigate the challenges of the capital markets and to deliver on our strategy designed to create value for our shareholders.”

Serica reported a jump in profits in its most recent half-year results following its takeover of Tailwind earlier this year, but took aim at the “wholly unwelcome burden” of the energy profits levy (EPL) and its impact on the sector.

As a result, Mr Flegg suggested the company is looking increasingly outwith the North Sea as part of its M&A activity.

