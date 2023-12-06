Road to ADIPEC 4: sustainability and technology

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. 'Menu' icon A 'hamburger' menu icon. 'Close' icon An 'x' icon, denoting a closing action. 'Previous Arrow' icon A left-facing navigation arrow icon. 'Next Arrow' icon A right-facing navigation arrow icon. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

Road to ADIPEC 4: sustainability and technology

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/12/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Episode 4

ADIPEC is now receding into the past and COP28 is upon the energy industry, highlighting many of the questions around how the world can – and must – adjust.

The discussions at ADIPEC, held in Abu Dhabi in early October, highlighted many of the issues in the mix at COP28, in Dubai.

Delegates at both events have the goal of net zero, and tackling climate change, in their sights. Complicating these discussions, though, are concerns around energy access, around financing, around equity, around sustainability – and how to deliver on all these fronts at the same time.

Charlotte Wolfe-Bye, chief sustainability officer at Petronas, noted the changes in Malaysia, as people move into the middle class.

“The real challenge is, how do you decouple economic growth from emissions growth?” Wolfe-Bye asked. Malaysia, she continued, sits in a strong position but has growth ambitions.

Co-operation

“For the country to succeed in this, and I think just like any other country, we need sector pathways’ regulation that is conducive and supportive, as you’re developing new value chains, but also we need greater regional co-operation, especially if we want to benefit from enormous growth in renewables.”

Thailand has sunshine and Vietnam has wind, she continued. If the region could find a way to improve integration, there may well be benefits.

While cross-border links can bring positives, they can be politically challenging – although so too can domestic infrastructure.

As plans evolve into reality, connecting up new generation is a major challenge, as can be seen with some of the challenges facing offshore wind.

Such expansion does not all come easily, Ben Cahill, senior fellow at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), speaking on the episode.

“One issue, particularly in the US and Europe, is that adding resources to the grid is tough. We have in the United States what’s called an interconnection queue,” Cahill said. All those looking at this puzzle see it as a complicated challenge, he continued, but are just “teething pains”.

“I don’t know anyone who thought this transition would be quick and easy, right? I mean, we’re talking about the transformation of global energy systems on a massive scale. We’ve never done this before and we have to get moving quickly,” Cahill explained.

Financing

Higher interest rates are having an impact on the energy transition plans, he noted. Project developers had agreed to move ahead with plans under one set of assumptions. These have changed as borrowing costs have increased. “Offshore wind is an area where these challenges are really apparent.”

The question of financing is going to be crucial in delivering the world’s wider energy transition needs. Developed nations are often seen as reducing financial capacity for traditional fossil fuel projects, while not fully delivering on funds for low-carbon projects.

“Financial regulators, as they develop taxonomies, need to be cognisant of the transition and also need to reflect that every country has its unique circumstances,” Petronas’ Wolfe-Bye said.

“While we are all aiming for 2050 net zero carbon emission goal, there will be different ways of getting there,” she continued. Tackling the problem will need more nuance and a move away from a simplistic view of the world.

Speaking ahead of COP28, the Petronas official said there was a need to move from pledges and ambition. “Now it’s about the real economic actors coming together [and] really looking at how can we unlock value chains, what are the real stumbling blocks and how can we open up new opportunities and drive accelerated action – and scale.”

Cahill also noted a changed set of circumstances around this COP, not least its location in the Middle East. “There’s also a real desire to give more voice to the Global South. There are a lot of concerns about equity and about costs. These are difficult issues to deal with at the big climate conferences.”

Listen to Road to ADIPEC episode 4 now, by following this link.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts