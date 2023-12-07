Ørsted and Centrica executives elected Hydrogen UK co-vice presidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Ørsted and Centrica executives elected Hydrogen UK co-vice presidents

By Mathew Perry
07/12/2023, 4:57 pm
© Supplied by Orsted and MadanoOlivia Breese, CEO and Senior Vice President, Region Europe and Power-to-X, Ørsted, and William Mezullo, Head of Hydrogen, Centrica.
Olivia Breese, CEO and Senior Vice President, Region Europe and Power-to-X, Ørsted, and William Mezullo, Head of Hydrogen, Centrica.

Hydrogen UK has appointed executives from Ørsted and Centrica to serve as co-vice presidents of the trade association.

Olivia Breese, chief executive officer and senior vice president of Ørsted green hydrogen and e-fuel business Power-to-X, and Centrica Energy head of hydrogen William Mezzullo will serve a two-year tenure.

The pair were elected by the Hydrogen UK executive committee to replace outgoing vice-president, Cadent Gas director of strategy Angela Needle.

Under the leadership of Ms Breese, Ørsted has expanded its renewable energy portfolio beyond Northern Europe to markets in North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

Taking on the new role, Ms Breese said she was honoured to support Hydrogen UK at a “pivotal moment” in the development of the UK hydrogen market.

© Supplied by Wrightbus
A hydrogen-powered bus in Aberdeen.

The UK has a fantastic opportunity to grow a world leading hydrogen industry, but it requires policy makers, developers, supply chain and offtakers to work together to deliver on that – and Hydrogen UK has proven their ability to build this coalition of the willing to build on the initial progress made,” Ms Breese said.

Mr Mezzullo sits on the UK government’s Hydrogen Delivery Council’s Production Working Group and is chairman of the Renewable Energy Association’s Hydrogen and Biomethane member forum.

He said he was “extremely grateful and privileged” following the appointment.

“As the industry gathers pace, we’re committed to helping the government achieve its low carbon hydrogen ambitions by 2030, and ensuring the UK realises its potential in being a global hydrogen hub,” Mr Mezzullo said.

Announcing the appointments, Hydrogen UK said the experience of Ms Breese and Mr Mezzullo “mirrors the diversity of the hydrogen industry and ensures all members of the association are well represented”.

UK hydrogen ‘falling behind’

Earlier this year, Hydrogen UK and other industry leaders warned the country risked “falling behind” the European Union and the United States in developing a competitive hydrogen market.

Despite its promise as an emissions-free energy source, hydrogen currently remains too expensive to entice many manufacturers.

To spur investment in the sector, the UK government launched its first electrolytic hydrogen allocation round (HAR1) in July last year with the successful projects set to be announced before the end of 2023.

However, the scheme has already attracted strong criticism from within the industry with one expert predicting HAR 1 will be a “total failure”.

BP, SSE Renewables and EDF Renewables are among the developers of a total of 17 projects shortlisted for funding.

Recommended for you

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts