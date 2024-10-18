BP reportedly considers selling stake in offshore wind business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Wind / UK

BP reportedly considers selling stake in offshore wind business

By Mathew Perry
18/10/2024, 12:05 pm
© Supplied by BPBP offshore wind Netherlands

BP (LON:BP) is reportedly considering the sale of a minority stake in its offshore wind business as it looks to reduce the scale of its investment in the sector.

Reuters, citing four sources familiar with the matter, reported BP has engaged Bank of America to find partners for its offshore wind projects.

BP is currently developing offshore wind farms in the UK, United States, Germany, South Korea and Japan, with none currently in operation.

The company is progressing three UK offshore wind projects with partner EnBW, including the Morgan and Mona wind farms in the Irish Sea and a ScotWind project.

It also has a small innovation and targeted oil and gas (INTOG) floating wind project, the 50MW Flora.

In recent months, investors have called on BP to pivot away from renewable energy targets set under former chief executive Bernard Looney and back towards oil and gas.

BP ScotWind

Since taking over, current CEO Murray Auchincloss has shown signs of scaling back some investments including imposing a hiring freeze in its offshore wind business.

BP also sold its US onshore wind business last month, and earlier this year the firm took a $600 million impairment against a New York offshore wind project after parting ways with Norwegian firm Equinor.

According to Reuters, a source said BP remains committed to developing its major offshore wind, and the company has also recently invested in solar, biofuels and green hydrogen.

A spokesperson for BP declined to comment on the Reuters report.

Big Oil offshore wind investments

It comes as rival Shell waters down its own emissions targets and offshore wind investments as the two London-listed majors trail their US rivals in profitability.

Shell is also reportedly looking to sell its stake in two ScotWind leases and a project off the Dutch coast, as its offshore wind investments struggle to deliver returns.

Equinor has also scaled down some of its offshore wind ambitions after backing away from investing in Spain and Portugal earlier this year.

The company is also reportedly looking to pull out of Vietnam, while last year the firm placed its Trollvind floating project in Norway on hold due to rising costs.

However, not all oil firms are turning away from offshore wind.

French major TotalEnergies recently acquired a 50% stake two German offshore wind projects alongside RWE.

Meanwhile, Spanish operator Repsol teamed up with EDF Renewable in July to develop offshore projects in the Iberian peninsula.

Italian firm Eni is also progressing the Green Volt floating wind project in Scotland through its joint venture Vårgrønn.

 

 

