Road to ADIPEC 3: Ipieca on how oil and gas can advance UN sustainable development goals

Despite the significant progress made in connecting the world’s population to the grid, nearly two billion people globally do not have access to clean cooking fuels.

LISTEN: Road to ADIPEC 3: Sustainable development

Talking to Energy Voice Out Loud, on the third episode of the Road to ADIPEC series, Ipieca climate director Lorena Perez discusses the role of the oil and gas sector in advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals alongside the energy transition.

© Supplied by Ipieca

“The urgency, and the challenge, is too big and too complex just to try and face it alone and it will require unprecedented collaboration across all sectors and countries,” Perez said.

“It will require all parties and all technologies and all solutions to play their part.”

ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi from November 4 to 7. This is the third episode in the Road to ADIPEC series.