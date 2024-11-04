Road to ADIPEC 3: Ipieca on how oil and gas can advance UN sustainable development goals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. 'Menu' icon A 'hamburger' menu icon. 'Close' icon An 'x' icon, denoting a closing action. 'Previous Arrow' icon A left-facing navigation arrow icon. 'Next Arrow' icon A right-facing navigation arrow icon. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Podcast

Road to ADIPEC 3: Ipieca on how oil and gas can advance UN sustainable development goals

By Energy Voice Out Loud
04/11/2024, 5:06 pm
Episode 5

Despite the significant progress made in connecting the world’s population to the grid, nearly two billion people globally do not have access to clean cooking fuels.

LISTEN: Road to ADIPEC 3: Sustainable development

Talking to Energy Voice Out Loud, on the third episode of the Road to ADIPEC series, Ipieca climate director Lorena Perez discusses the role of the oil and gas sector in advancing the UN’s sustainable development goals alongside the energy transition.

Lorena Perez © Supplied by Ipieca
Lorena Perez is the director for climate at Ipieca

“The urgency, and the challenge, is too big and too complex just to try and face it alone and it will require unprecedented collaboration across all sectors and countries,” Perez said.

“It will require all parties and all technologies and all solutions to play their part.”

ADIPEC will take place in Abu Dhabi from November 4 to 7. This is the third episode in the Road to ADIPEC series.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts